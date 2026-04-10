Sartell Trailer Home Caught Fire

By: Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn – On April 10, 2025 early in the morning, Sartell public safety responded to a report of a trailer home on fire on Hi Vue Drive in Sartell.

A Sartell Officer was able to confirm that all occupants had evacuated the home safely before responders arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it form spreading to nearby residences.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and The Minnesota State Marshal’s Office believes that the fire started near the front of the home.

Nearby trailer homes only sustained minor damages from the heat, and no injuries have been reported.

Unfortunately, the home has been considered a total loss.

The homeowner has been in contact with the American Red Cross for Assistance.