By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Common Roots festival is closing a few St. Cloud roads this weekend.

The City of St. Cloud says to be aware that 5th Avenue and West St. Germain Street will have closures Friday and Saturday.

On Friday August 19th, West St. Germain Street will be closed between 5th and 6th Avenues. 5th Avenue will also be closed between 1st Street South and West St. Germain Street.

Saturday August 20th, 5th Avenue will be closed between 1st Street South and West St. Germain Street.