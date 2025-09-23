7-year-old boy dies after medical emergency at Westwood Elementary

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A 7-year-old boy died while at Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud last week.

Around 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 16, the St. Cloud Police Department, along with the St. Cloud Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, were sent to a medical emergency at the school for a report of a student who wasn’t breathing.

First responders performed CPR on the young boy from St. Cloud. The boy was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

The St. Cloud Police Department doesn’t suspect any foul play, but they will continue to work with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office until a final determination has been made.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.