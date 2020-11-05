742 Announces Weather Closing Plan and Distance Learning Updates

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

School District 742 has announced more Distance Learning updates and approved Distance Learning Days for inclement weather.

Preschool and Elementary Students will shift to distance learning on November 30th and the district expects students to return to the hybrid learning model after winter break on January 4th.

Free meals will be distributed to families by neighborhood drop locations. Times and locations will be provided to families in advance of the transition. Parents who are essential workers and need childcare during these distance learning days may sign up at Boys and Girls Club Central Minnesota.

On Wednesday night, the School District announced in the event of weather-related school closings, they will utilize Flexible Distance Learning Days during the 2020-2021 school year.

The first five weather-related closing will be shifted to Flexible Distance Learning Days. Additional weather-related closing days will be determined by the Superintendent.

Families will be informed by an automated message at least two hours prior to the start of the regular school day that the School District is activating a Flexible Distance Learning Day.