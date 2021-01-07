School District 742 Updates Learning Model Plans

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

School District 742 has announced new changes to their learning model plans.

Preschool, elementary students and alternative programs will now return to in-person learning on February 3rd where students will attend school Monday through Friday. These students will still return to hybrid learning on January 19th.

742 says the updated plans prioritize their youngest learners, as required by the Governor, along with the health and safety of their learning community.

The tentative plan is to have students in grades 6-12 return to the hybrid model on February 1st.