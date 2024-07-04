8 charged in St. Cloud area human trafficking case; “additional arrests are anticipated,” officials say

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Eight people are behind bars with “additional arrests…anticipated,” officials say, for crimes relating to human trafficking in the St. Cloud area.

From June 25 to 27, the Central MN Human Trafficking Task Force says seven people were arrested for gross misdemeanor crimes related to attempting to purchase sex. Another person was arrested for felony level electronic solicitation of a child.

During the proactive enforcement detail, three adult victims were recovered. They were referred to services.

Those arrested have since appeared in court and been charged by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.

The Task Force says there are several active and ongoing electronic solicitation of a child investigations resulting from the detail.

The St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Sartell Police Department assisted in the arrests.