May 5, 2022
$84,000 in Damage to South St. Cloud Home After House Fire
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
No one inside the home was injured, but a south St. Cloud home sustained an estimated $84,000 in damages from a fire early Wednesday morning.
St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Young says all fire units were called to the fire at 6 Clover Court about 7 a.m. with a reported building fire. Fire crews got inside the house and made sure everyone was accounted for and safe, as well as rescuing two pets.
The fire was put out quickly and no one was injured. They are investigating the cause of the fire with the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office.