$84,000 in Damage to South St. Cloud Home After House Fire

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

No one inside the home was injured, but a south St. Cloud home sustained an estimated $84,000 in damages from a fire early Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Young says all fire units were called to the fire at 6 Clover Court about 7 a.m. with a reported building fire. Fire crews got inside the house and made sure everyone was accounted for and safe, as well as rescuing two pets.

Source: Google maps

The fire was put out quickly and no one was injured. They are investigating the cause of the fire with the St. Cloud Fire Marshal’s Office.