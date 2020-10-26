9-Year-Old Boy Injured in Shooting in St. Cloud Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after a 9-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. at 1634 16th Street SE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 9-year-old boy inside the entry way to the building. The victim had a single gunshot wound and was not life threatening. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Authorities say the victim was standing near the main entry door to the apartment complex while bringing in items from a vehicle when he was struck by a gun shot.

Witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.