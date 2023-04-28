90’s Alt Rock Rewind Weekend

2 Days, 3 Bands, 2 Venues in Downtown St. Cloud

Sister stations KVSC & 97.5 RadioX are teaming up to bring you two nights of 90s nostalgia. Grab your GenX friends and head for downtown St. Cloud.

Head to the Pioneer Place on 5th Friday, May12th to hear Radio Nation’s tribute to Alt Rock ’95-’99 featuring music by The Wallflowers, Oasis, Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, Alanis, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, Matchbox 20 & more. Dorrs at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. Tickets are available HERE.

Our grungy weekend is topped off with a FREE show with TWO bands at the Red Carpet Night Club Main Room on Saturday May 13th. Twin Cities based band Revved UP! opens the show with a mix of Alt Rock songs from the 90’s through today. Hear classic 90’s music from Green Day & Collective Soul plus current Alt Rock music from artists like AJR and Portugal. The Man.

Our headliner for our Saturday show at the Red Carpet is Mad Alice. Hear their tribute to the music of Alice In Chains and Mad Season. Doors open for this FREE show at 8pm with showtime at 8:30pm.