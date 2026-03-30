Bunny Blood Plays Monday Night Live on March 30

The 35th season of Monday Night Live continues with an appearance by Bunny Blood. They’ll hop into the KVSC Performance Studio on Monday, March 30.

Bunny Blood is a newer band out of the Twin Cities. They were recently featured on the cover of the music magazine Tumbling Rock.

Despite being a new band, Bunny Blood is making their name known in the Minneapolis scene. This group combines influences of nu metal, progressive rock, doom, and pop rock to create a dark but beautiful sound.

Monday Night Live with Bunny Blood airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.