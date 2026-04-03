Monday Night Live Welcomes Sofia Martin on April 6

The 35th season of Monday Night Live continues with an appearance by local singer-songwriter Sofia Martin. She’ll deliver a set from the KVSC Performance Studio on Monday, April 6.

Sofia Martin is a folk singer based in St. Cloud. She has been a frequent presence on the local music scene. Attending the B-Side Cafe’s open mic nights, she performs her original music on acoustic guitar. Her soft vocals and acoustic guitar go hand in hand to make for a fantastic folk performance.

Monday Night Live with Sofia Martin airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.