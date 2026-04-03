KVSC’s Spring Membership Drive Runs from April 4 to April 12

KVSC is running our spring membership drive beginning Saturday, April 4. The drive lasts until Sunday, April 12.

Committed to the St. Cloud and Central Minnesota community, KVSC is a student-run, educational radio station that relies on listener support to maintain our operations. Although the station is housed at St. Cloud University, we receive very limited funds from the institution. Those dollars pay only a portion of our labor costs and none of our other operational costs.

For that reason, we rely on listener support in the same way as many other public radio stations. During the spring membership drive, we have several different ways you can support the station:

Make a donation. All donations to the station are tax-deductible, and KVSC gets 100 percent of the money that comes in through this method. To get more information, consult the pages under the Donate tab on our website. Alternatively, you can go straight to our donation page by clicking this link.

All donations to the station are tax-deductible, and KVSC gets 100 percent of the money that comes in through this method. To get more information, consult the pages under the Donate tab on our website. Alternatively, you can go straight to our donation page by clicking this link. Purchase items at the KVSC Store . We have special KVSC merchandise there, including baseball caps, Trivia t-shirts, coffee mugs, and more. All of the profits from KVSC Store purchases go towards supporting the station. Do note that this contribution is not tax-deductible.

. We have special KVSC merchandise there, including baseball caps, Trivia t-shirts, coffee mugs, and more. All of the profits from KVSC Store purchases go towards supporting the station. Do note that this contribution is not tax-deductible. Call the KVSC On-Air Studio during the membership drive and make a pledge. Maybe you don’t have money to give right now, but you can commit to a contribution in the future. Or maybe you just want to give us direct feedback as you make your contribution. Either way, you can call the studio line at 320-308-KVSC (that’s 320-308-5872) and let us know how much you’re willing to provide to support the station.

As always, we think of our KVSC supporters as true members of the station, just the same as our on-air volunteers. For that reason, any donation made or purchase from the KVSC Store get you a KVSC membership card that provides discounts at multiple businesses in and around St. Cloud.

Thank you for your support of local, community-focused radio!