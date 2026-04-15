KVSC Presents “It Can’t Happen Here” at the Red Carpet Nightclub on April 22

KVSC Radio presents a dramatic reading of It Can’t Happen Here by members of the community on Wednesday, April 22.

It Can’t Happen Here is a cautionary dark satire about the fragility of democracy and how fascism can take hold even in the land of liberty.

The story follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness.

Witnessing the new president’s tyranny from the sidelines is a liberal, middle-class newspaper editor from Vermont who trusts the system will fix itself — until he ends up in a prison camp.

This is an adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 novel which examines what brings a citizenry to the point of sacrificing its own freedom and how a courageous few can prevail to overcome the fall.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Red Carpet Nightclub Main Stage in downtown St. Cloud.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free for all ages to attend.