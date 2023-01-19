15-Year-Old Juvenile Suspect Being Held on Firearms Charges in St. Cloud

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Image Provided

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect from St. Cloud is being held at the Stearns County Jail on a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The suspect is also being held on possession of a firearm while under 18 as well as being prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior felony qualifying convictions.

St. Cloud Public Information Officer Commander Martin Sayre reports at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday officers were called to the area of the 800 block of 34th Ave North, near Apollo High School, with a complaint of gunshots being heard in the area.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Based on the caller’s observation, a suspect was seen entering a home in the general area of the gunshots. Officers found shell casings in the area, however, no apparent victims were located.

The St. Cloud Police Department is still looking for information regarding the incident. If you have any information you’re urged to contact St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.