A St. Paul man is arrested for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– A wanted suspect of the City of St. Paul was taken into custody.

The St. Cloud Police Department says that around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025, Saint Cloud Police’s Community Response Team, Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, and St. Cloud SWAT executed a search warrant at an apartment in St. Cloud.

During the service of the search warrant, 18-year-old Rakai Davis was arrested without incident and brought to Stearns County Jail.

Davis had active arrest warrants for multiple counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

No one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org