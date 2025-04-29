A two month long construction project on Highway 12 is underway

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — A summer construction project on Hwy. 12 in Howard Lake, Waverly, and Montrose is underway.

Work began overnight Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Howard Lake, and will continue in Waverly in mid-May.

From April 28 to May 3, crews will close Hwy. 12 overnights between 10th Ave. and 7th Ave from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Detours will be posted.

From May 5 to mid-July, Hwy. 12 will stay open with one lane in each direction from west of 13th Ave. to east of 6th Ave. Drivers should expect narrow lanes, lane shifts, gravel surfaces, and flaggers directing traffic.