Sartell Woman Hospitalized After Snowmobile Accident Saturday

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A woman from Sartell was taken to St. Cloud Hospital after sustaining injuries in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in Holdingford.

Image Provided

Patrol Captain Jon Lentz of the Stearns County Sherrif’s Office reports at approximately 3:30 p.m. a call was received regarding a snowmobile accident about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen near the address on 125th Ave. in Brockway Township.

Sixty-six-year-old Kaye Heins of Sartell crashed into a large wooden gate post according to the riders that were with Heins.

Witnesses indicated she had been operating an older, vintage snowmobile before switching to a newer model with another member of the group.

Heins’ group was part of a larger group of snowmobiles that were participating in a vintage snowmobile run that started in St. Stephen.

The crash occurred several hundred yards east of the roadway on a designated snowmobile trail.