AAAHC Accredits St. Cloud State Medical, Counseling, and Psychological Services

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

St. Cloud States medical services have been accredited for the first time by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

AAAHC says they are applauding St. Cloud State for it’s rigorous adherence to care and safety standards. This means that St. Cloud State is one of the schools in the 11% of higher education medical clinics that are accredited nation wide.

St. Cloud State’s medical clinic provides diagnosis, treatment, prevention, promotion and education services to St. Cloud State students. Our physicians, nurses and staff members partner with units across campus, notably Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Public Safety.

For more information about St. Cloud States medical services visit the St. Cloud State Medical website.