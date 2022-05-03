Abortion Rights Rally in St. Cloud Tuesday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Several organizations are hosting an abortion rights rally in St. Cloud tonight.

The event sponsors are calling it “The Future is Now: Rally for Reproductive Rights” and it begins at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown St. Cloud.

The rally is a direct response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that is expected to overturn Roe versus Wade.

Speakers expected in St. Cloud tonight include State Senator Aric Putnam, State Representative Dan Wolgamott, candidate for District 14-A Tami Calhoun as well as members from the sponsoring organizations.