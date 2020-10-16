Absentee Voting Election Judges Needed in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is searching for more Election Judges, due to the high number of absentee voters for the upcoming election.

Election Judges are temporary, paid employees that are trained to assist county residents in the absentee voting process. Judges will also assist residents in registering to vote.

If you are interested, contact Doherty Top Talent at 320-257-2271 and indicate that you are a Stearns County referral.