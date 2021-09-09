Adopt a Classroom Project Kicks Off in st. Cloud

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation is kicking off their 11th annual “Adopt a Classroom Project”.

This project helps fund classrooms around the St. Cloud area get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year through donations.

Supporters can “adopt” any classroom from k-12 by giving a tax deductible $250.

All proceeds go directly to the classrooms. Donors can choose a specific classroom from a certain school or they can make the donation and choose to give it to a random classroom.

To learn more, and to donate visit the District 742 website.