Sep 9, 2021
Adopt a Classroom Project Kicks Off in st. Cloud
Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director
The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation is kicking off their 11th annual “Adopt a Classroom Project”.
This project helps fund classrooms around the St. Cloud area get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year through donations.
Supporters can “adopt” any classroom from k-12 by giving a tax deductible $250.
All proceeds go directly to the classrooms. Donors can choose a specific classroom from a certain school or they can make the donation and choose to give it to a random classroom.
To learn more, and to donate visit the District 742 website.