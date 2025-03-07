After more than 30 years with Sherburne County, Kathleen Heany announces her retirement

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SERBURNE CTY., Minn.– After more than 30 years with Sherburne County, Kathleen Heaney has announced her retirement from public service.

Her retirement goes into effect on April 30, 2025.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of Sherburne County, and, on behalf of myself and my family, I am thankful,” Heaney said. “I leave the office in the capable hands of those who I have had the privilege to work with.”

The County Board will begin its effort to select and appoint a County Attorney to complete the balance of the current elected term.