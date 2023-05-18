Air Quality Alert Impacts Burning Permits

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for parts of northern and central Minn. on Wednesday night.

The alert impacted burning permits.

The DNR says open burning is not allowed and campfires are discouraged to reduce additional air pollutants.

Poor air quality impacts health, and sensitive groups or those with prolonged exposure experience health effects sooner than others.

The air quality alert began at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will end at noon on Thursday.