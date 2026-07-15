Air Quality alert issued for most of Minnesota

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for most of Minnesota, including St. Cloud.

The alert went into place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and will end at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

According to a media release from MPCA, heavy smoke was expected across the Arrowhead on Tuesday due to large wildfires spreading. The smoke spread to central Minnesota from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning as it moves south.

Additional rounds of smoke are possible until Friday morning throughout Minnesota.

Hot temperatures combined with the air pollution will increase health impacts, according to the release.

Health effects include irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

In St. Cloud, residents should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors as the fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index.