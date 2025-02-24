Feb 24, 2025

Alcohol believed to be a factor in an early-morning one-car crash

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

OTSEGO, Minn. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early morning crash that injured one in Otsego.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4:30 a.m., on Friday, February 21, 2025, 20-year-old Ana Hutson, of Maple Grove, was driving northbound on Highway 101 near County Road 39 when the vehicle rolled.

Hutson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for her injuries and is OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

