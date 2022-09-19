Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in St. Cloud Crash Friday Morning

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle in St. Cloud left a St. Cloud man with injuries Friday around 6:30 a.m.

Credit: Google Maps

The St. Cloud Police Department says the 37-year-old man from St. Cloud was traveling South on County Road 74 when the second vehicle, a tractor-trailer, was being driven by a 56-year-old man from Anoka who was traveling North on the same road.

Police say the 37-year-old suddenly turned into the North lane while the second driver tried to swerve to avoid crashing. The driver of the tractor-trailer ended up hitting the first driver.

Authorities note that they could smell alcohol coming from the 37-year-old’s car as they extricated him from his car. They believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer walked away without injury and the other driver was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he suffers non-life threatening injuries.