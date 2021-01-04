Alcohol Believed to be a Factor in Vehicle Crash in Otsego

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One woman was injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Otsego on Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just before 10 p.m. when 40-year-old Heather Pollari of Maple Grove was heading south on Highway 101 at 90th Street when she lost control, hit a light pole and several signs and went into the right ditch.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.