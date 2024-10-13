Alcohol-involved T-bone crash hospitalizes 5 in Waite Park

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a late night T-bone crash that hurt five people in Stearns County.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, troopers say 26-year-old Lydia Anne Redd from Sauk Rapids was crossing Highway 15 from 3rd Street North in Waite Park when she and a car heading northbound on the highway crashed.

According to investigators, Redd and the other three people in her car had been drinking. Two of her passengers weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

All four of them, including the driver of the other car, were brought to the hospital for their injuries.