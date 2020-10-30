Oct 30, 2020
All lanes Now Open on Highway 23 in East St. Cloud
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
All lanes are now open on Highway 23 between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the $3.8 million project improved a new, safer access at Benton County Road 8.
The project also:
- Resurfaced both directions of Highway 23
- Upgraded the signal system at Highway 95/15th Street NE
- Updated pedestrian access
- Installed a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) at Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8/35th Avenue NE
The RCI at Country Road 8 will reduce potential conflict points and improve safety as drivers will make a right turn followed by a U-turn.