Alliance Building Corporation to Pay $11,000 for Fifth Environmental Violation

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Sauk Rapids based company Alliance Building Corporation is paying $11,000 for their fifth environmental violation since 2014.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the company failed to install measures required to stabilize soil, prevent erosion and contain sediment at the Cardinal Pines II construction project near Staples.

In addition to the $11,000 fine, the company will need to complete a series of corrective actions that include: