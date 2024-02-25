Anglers, hunters: Get your 2024 license NOW! 2023 licenses expire Feb. 29

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

It’s time for anglers and hunters to buy their new licenses for the 2024 season in Minn.

Licenses are now available to purchase wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold. They are also available to purchase online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by telephone at 1-888-MN-LICEN (665-4236).

Those who purchase online will get the option of a physical or digital license.

Fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2023 will expire on Thursday, Feb. 29.

And: 2024 fishing licenses go into effect on Friday, March 1.