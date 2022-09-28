Anna Marie’s Alliance Asking Community to Light Up Homes Purple to Bring Awareness to Domestic Violence

By Nyah Adams / News Director

October is national Domestic Violence Awareness month and St. Cloud’s Anna Marie’s Alliance is asking residents in Central Minnesota to light up their homes with purple lights.

Organizers say the Light Up Purple initiative is to let people in the area know that domestic violence in Central Minnesota is real. Anna Marie’s Alliance Director of Development Laurie Eich says they want to bring awareness to out community that will start the conversation, break the silence and engage people in seeking solutions.

Anna Marie’s Alliance is a 36-bed emergency shelter for women and their children who have survived domestic violence. It is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Officials note last year, more than 215 affected women and 160 children were provided safety at the shelter.

Anna Marie’s Alliance provides services that are confidential, free and avaiable to anyone in need of help. To talk to someone from the Alliance, call 320-251-7203 or visit the Anna Marie’s Allaince website.