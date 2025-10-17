Anna Marie’s Alliance expands its relationship abuse Center

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Anna Marie’s Alliance will be hosting a grand opening and open house for the expansion and renovation of their relationship abuse shelter.

The event will be held at Anna Marie’s Alliance, 505 10th Ave. North, in St. Cloud, from 3-6 PM on Thursday, October 23,

Their expansion and remodel included changing their previous dorm-style rooms to apartment-style spaces, Lori Eich told KVSC. Eich is the director of development and communications at Anna Marie’s.

Anna Marie’s expanded their building to add more square footage, making room for the apartment-style spaces, Eich said.

Eich said, “The new apartment-style spaces give families more autonomy, so they can have their own spaces for healing.”

The grand opening and open house will be open to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to get a tour of the new spaces and hear from those involved in the project.

Those affected by relationship abuse can visit Anna Marie’s website or call the 24-hour crisis line at (320) 253-6900.