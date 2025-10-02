Anna Marie’s Alliance Leads Local Domestic Violence Awareness Efforts

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Anna Marie’s Alliance is encouraging Central Minnesota to “Light Up Purple” to honor survivors and raise awareness.

Purple is the national color of support for domestic violence victims, and the initiative calls on homes, businesses, and landmarks to join in.

Anna Marie’s Alliance reports steady demand for its shelter and crisis services, and Director of Development Lori Eich says awareness is key to breaking the silence and engaging the community in prevention.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, a domestic violence awareness event called “Central MN Take Back the Night,” will be held at Lake George Eastman Park in St. Cloud from 5:30-8 p.m.

For support, Anna Marie’s 24-hour crisis line is available at 320-253-6900.