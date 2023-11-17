Annandale man badly hurt in Wright County crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CORINNA TWP., Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating a Wright County car crash that left an Annandale man seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in Corinna Township.

Troopers say an SUV and commercial truck were driving eastbound on Highway 55 when the truck stopped to make a left turn just before County Road 6 and was rear-ended by the SUV.

The driver of the truck is ok. But 51-year-old Michael Leinonen of Annandale who rear-ended him is currently at the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

Troopers say it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.