Nov 17, 2023
Annandale man badly hurt in Wright County crash
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
CORINNA TWP., Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating a Wright County car crash that left an Annandale man seriously hurt.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in Corinna Township.
Troopers say an SUV and commercial truck were driving eastbound on Highway 55 when the truck stopped to make a left turn just before County Road 6 and was rear-ended by the SUV.
The driver of the truck is ok. But 51-year-old Michael Leinonen of Annandale who rear-ended him is currently at the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.
Troopers say it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.