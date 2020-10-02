Annual Hydrant Inspection Begins in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

There are more than 3,400 fire hydrants that the city of St. Cloud maintains and operates. Every other year the hydrants need to be inspected to ensure they are in proper working order.

The hydrants, in order to be properly tested must be flushed to check for proper pressure and flow to be used by fire departments.

During the maintenance the water in your house may briefly have a brownish-rust colored appearance, due to the high velocity flushing of the water in the mainline.

There is no health hazard associated with the discolored water. The water is safe for consumption and running your faucets (starting with outside spigots) for a few minutes will help clear up any discoloration.