Annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Open For New Applicants

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The 2023 application period for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Program is now open.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck reports the MSA Board of Directors will be awarding 20 $2,000 scholarships this year.

Scholarships are only available to students who meet one of the following criteria:

In a mandated Peace Officer Skills and Training (POST) Skills Program In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program

Applications must be submitted to the local sheriff by Nov. 17 and the scholarship winners will be announced on Dec. 29.

Any qualified student is encouraged to apply. Applications are available in-person at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or online at https://www.co.benton.mn.us/237/Forms or www.mnsheriffs.org.