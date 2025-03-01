Annual road weight restriction to begin Monday, March 3

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the annual spring load restrictions for vehicles will begin on Monday, March 3.

The restrictions are put in place to preserve the life of roads, which are at their most valuable when temperatures go above and below freezing on a consistent basis.

The Wright County Highway Department says the restrictions typically last eight weeks, which would have them be lifted mid-May.

To learn more about the restrictions or to see a road map, visit the Highway Department webpage.