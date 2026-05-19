Two-vehicle Crash Results in Fatal Injuries

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

On Saturday, May 16, at 12:35 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash involving two motor vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mayhew Lake Rd. NE and 10th St. NE in Sauk Rapids Township. It involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

Meghan Lee Moran of Sauk Rapids was the driver of the motorcycle. She was unconscious and suffered life-threatening injuries. Sixty-year-old Keith Roman Gerding was driving the minivan and was stopped at a stop sign on 10th St. NE. Deputies said Gerding then entered the intersection at Mayhew Lake Rd. NE, believing it was clear. As he entered the intersection, his vehicle struck the left side of Moran’s motorcycle.

Deputies noted that traffic on Mayhew Lake Rd. NE does not stop at the intersection and has the right of way.

Moran later died at St. Cloud Hospital. The crash investigation is still active.