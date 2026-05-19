School Bus Crash Results in Minor Injuries

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Monday, May 18 at 3:21 PM, officials responded to a crash involving a school bus in Stearns County. The bus struck a tree after going off the road while traveling south on Jay Avenue. The Richmond bus company bus was driven by 72-year-old Thomas Gordon Hedburg of Sartell, Minn. The bus sustained heavy damage to the right side and front. Approximately 30 children were on board at the time of the crash. Stearns County emergency personnel responded and confirmed that several people on board sustained minor injuries due to broken glass. Students were then released to their parents or guardians at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.