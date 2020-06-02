Annual Summer Reading Program Kicks Off in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud will kick off its annual summer reading program. The program aims to keep all kids ages 0-18 engaged and reading throughout the summer and to avoid the “summer slide”.

The program registration will begin Monday, June 1st and will go until Friday, July 31st.

Registration can be done in the Beanstack app, visiting griver.beanstack.org, or by visiting your local library during Curbside Pickup hours. Curbside Pickup service hours can be found at griver.org/locations. Participants can track their reading in the Beanstack app or by using a paper slip, which can be returned to any manual book drop. Participants will also be eligible for prize drawings at the end of the program, July 31. Each branch offers a unique assortment of prizes!

This summer’s program “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover is open to all kids but the categories are divided into two age groups; early literacy (ages 0-3) and independent reading (ages 4-18).

To learn more about this great opportunity and to stay motivated to read throughout the summer visit the library’s website here.