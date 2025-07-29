Another Air Quality Alert Could Impact St. Cloud Through Friday

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert starting Tuesday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 30 at 11 p.m. The alert covers a large portion of the state, including St. Cloud. The cause is, once again, wildfires in Canada bringing smoke south to the U.S. Though the MPCA’s alert lasts through late Wednesday, a high-pressure system could extend it. High-pressure is expected to cover Minnesota Wednesday through Friday, which would lower dispersion of smoke. St. Cloud is under an orange air-quality alert, meaning the quality of the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.