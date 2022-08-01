Another Lake in Stearns County Has Zebra Mussels

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Another lake in Central Minnesota has a confirmed report of zebra mussels.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed zebra mussels were found in Lake Koronis, near Paynesville.

In early July a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it. DNR invasive species specialists searched the area and did not find other zebra mussels, but during a follow-up search, they found one juvenile zebra mussel near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access.

Zebra mussels were also confirmed in late July in Limestone Lake in Wright County, near Clearwater.

Photo credit: U of M Extension

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to clean their boat, drain all water and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, and to never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause damage to water intake pipes.

There’s a host of laws and guidelines on aquatic invasive species on the DNR website.