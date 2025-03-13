Apollo High School announces inductees for 2025 Hall of Fame

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Apollo High School has announced the inductees for the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Five individuals and a baseball team will be honored during the ceremony, joining the Apollo High School Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include Patrick Todd, a standout athlete from the class of 2007; Katie Jacobson Danford, a member of the girls’ soccer and basketball teams from the class of 2007; Pat O’Neill, a boys’ soccer coach who coached from 1990 to 2003; Dave Bakker, a standout running back on the 1994 and 1995 CLC Champion football team from the class of 1996; and the 1985 State Champion Baseball Team, who brought home the championship title.

An induction ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the Apollo High School Performing Arts Center.

The public is invited to celebrate and honor the achievements of the inductees.

A gathering at the Ultimate Sports Bar grill will take place after the ceremony at 5:15 p.m.