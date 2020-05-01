Apollo High School Announces Interim Head Football Coach

Apollo High School has announced a new interim head football coach for the upcoming 2020 season.

Michael Beehler (BEE-LER) will be taking over as the head coach after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator.

I am beyond blessed for this new opportunity! I am so excited to announce I’ve been named the interim head coach of @SC_Apollo_FB. Although it’s interim, I’m eager to prove myself! I can’t wait to get started! #ItsTime #nodaysoff — Coach Beehler (@CoachBeehler) April 30, 2020

Beehler will be replacing Justin Skaalarud, who had been the head coach for the past ten seasons, and is now the Assistant Principal at Apollo.

Beehler has also coached baseball, basketball, and wrestling at Apollo.