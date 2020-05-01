May 1, 2020
Apollo High School Announces Interim Head Football Coach
Apollo High School has announced a new interim head football coach for the upcoming 2020 season.
Michael Beehler (BEE-LER) will be taking over as the head coach after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator.
Beehler will be replacing Justin Skaalarud, who had been the head coach for the past ten seasons, and is now the Assistant Principal at Apollo.
Beehler has also coached baseball, basketball, and wrestling at Apollo.