Jan 9, 2024
Apply de-icing salt correctly to protect Minn. waters
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
We scatter an estimated 445,000 tons of chloride-containing salt on our paved surfaces across Minnesota each year, according to the DNR.
But when the snow and ice melts or it rains, that salt runs into storm drains and into nearby lakes, rivers and groundwater. The DNR says “it only takes one teaspoon of salt to permanently pollute five gallons of water.” So, this winter, they’re offering ways Minnesotans can still stay safe while protecting our lakes and streams:
- Shovel and scrape. The more snow and ice you remove, the less salt is needed to be effective.
- 15oF and below is too cold for salt. Most salts stop working at this temperature, so use sand instead for traction but remember that sand does not melt ice.
- Use the right amount of salt. That crunch from sidewalk salt under your feet does not signify safety. People often think using more salt means more melting and safer conditions, but this is not true. Around 12 ounces – roughly a coffee mug full – effectively treats a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares. Aim to apply salt evenly (e.g. with a spreader), and use only in critical areas.
- Sweep up visible salt on dry surfaces. Leftover salt is no longer doing any work and will just be washed away into local waters. You can keep it to reuse later.