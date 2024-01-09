Apply de-icing salt correctly to protect Minn. waters

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

We scatter an estimated 445,000 tons of chloride-containing salt on our paved surfaces across Minnesota each year, according to the DNR.

But when the snow and ice melts or it rains, that salt runs into storm drains and into nearby lakes, rivers and groundwater. The DNR says “it only takes one teaspoon of salt to permanently pollute five gallons of water.” So, this winter, they’re offering ways Minnesotans can still stay safe while protecting our lakes and streams: