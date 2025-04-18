April 21-25 is proclaimed National Work Zone Awareness Week

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — The Wright County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed April 21-25 as National Work Zone Awareness Week.

This year’s theme for the campaign is “Respect the zone so we all get home.”

This is an annual spring campaign held at the start of the roadway construction season.

Through the campaign, Wright County wants to encourage safe driving through work zones. This includes using extra caution in work zones, raising public awareness, and encouraging drivers to slow down to posted speed limits and eliminate distractions.

In 2022, 891 people died in work zones, including 742 drivers and their passengers.

Slowing down in work zones is vital to the health and safety of construction workers and those driving through work zones.