Apr 6, 2021
Archery Ranges Now Open for the Season
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
Stearns County’s two archery ranges are now open for the season. One of the archery ranges can be found at Mississippi River County Park near Rice.
The other, which is new to the park system is at Oak Township Park near Melrose. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.
Here are the rules for the ranges.
- Practice good sportsmanship.
- All persons must be clear of the range before shooting can begin.
- Arrows must be shot from designated shooting line and must be aimed and released only at the targets.
- All archers must shoot arrows at the same time.
- All archers must retrieve arrows at the same time.
- Archers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Only target field points may be used in provided targets.
- When searching for a lost arrow beyond the targets, place your bow in front of the target so that other archers are aware of your presence.
- Remove all litter, take with you what you brought.
- Please use the donation box as this helps maintain the range.
- All Stearns County Parks Ordinances apply.
- This archery range is a privilege. Please respect facilities and others to ensure continued use.