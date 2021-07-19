Are You Calling The Correct Non-Emergency Line?

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department has a question for you. When making a non-emergency call to the St. Cloud Police Department are you calling the best number to get the help you need?

If you would like to speak to the front desk, property and evidence, or if you have general questions for support staff please call 320-345-4444.

If you need police assistance in a non-emergent situation please call 320-251-1200.

Always be sure to dial 911 for emergencies.

For more information please see the City Of St. Cloud website.