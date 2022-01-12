Are you Curious About Local Art? If So, Consider Supporting The Local Scene

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

If you’re curious about the local art scene there’s an opportunity for you to make an impact in it.

The Central Minnesota Arts Board is looking for grant evaluators for upcoming artistic programs on February 25th and March 24th.

MacKenzie Mitzuk

Individual 2021 Artist Award

Evaluators are sometimes artists and arts administrators but organizers say you don’t need to have a degree in art or even be an artist to apply.

Consider applying as an evaluator if you:

Have an interest in Art and Community

Have experience with specific cultural communities

Make art in any discipline/genre

Work in education

Have experience in non-profit programming or administration

Engage in other forms of community organizing

If selected, evaluators will earn a stipend of $100-$150 for their work at one of the reviewing sessions, which are on Zoom.

If you would like to apply or have any questions, contact Heather Allen at heather@centralmnartsboard.org or call 320-968-4290.